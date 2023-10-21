Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $71.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.44. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.51 and a 1-year high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1437 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. CSFB upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

