Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $271,771.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,383 shares of company stock worth $3,798,865. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COF opened at $90.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.51 and a 200-day moving average of $102.71. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.70.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

