Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 334 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $308.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $794.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $302.74 and its 200 day moving average is $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $330.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,919 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,407. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

