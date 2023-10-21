Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Cut to C$6.75 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CS. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.20 to C$8.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.44.

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$4.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$2.89 and a 52 week high of C$7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.27, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.02.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of C$448.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$392.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.6619355 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

