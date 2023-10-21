Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 124.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Carrier Global by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

Shares of CARR traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.28. 6,322,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,802,543. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

