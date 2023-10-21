Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Increased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.2% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,503 shares of company stock worth $13,631,970. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Bank of America lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $249.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.21 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The company has a market cap of $127.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.