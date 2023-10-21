CEIBA Investments (LON:CBA) Shares Down 5.6%

CEIBA Investments Limited (LON:CBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.42). 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 8,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.44).

CEIBA Investments Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 35.46. The firm has a market cap of £46.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -850.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 1.78.

CEIBA Investments Company Profile

Ceiba Investments Ltd is a Guernsey based Investment fund dedicated to attract investment and invest in various sectors of the Cuban economy.

