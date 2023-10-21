Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW) Shares Sold by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA decreased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,666 shares during the quarter. Cellebrite DI accounts for about 0.8% of Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the first quarter worth about $481,000.
Cellebrite DI Stock Down 6.9 %
CLBTW stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cellebrite DI
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.