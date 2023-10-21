Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW) Shares Sold by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA decreased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,666 shares during the quarter. Cellebrite DI accounts for about 0.8% of Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the first quarter worth about $481,000.

Cellebrite DI Stock Down 6.9 %

CLBTW stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55.

