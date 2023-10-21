Cemtrex (CETX) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic components & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cemtrex to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cemtrex and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cemtrex -19.92% -80.13% -18.83% Cemtrex Competitors -20.35% -52.19% -6.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of Cemtrex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of shares of all “Electronic components & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cemtrex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of shares of all “Electronic components & accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cemtrex $50.28 million -$13.02 million -0.33 Cemtrex Competitors $1.48 billion $122.54 million -11.32

This table compares Cemtrex and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cemtrex’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cemtrex. Cemtrex is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cemtrex and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cemtrex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cemtrex Competitors 39 436 484 15 2.49

Cemtrex currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 392.51%. As a group, “Electronic components & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 4.62%. Given Cemtrex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cemtrex is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Cemtrex has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cemtrex’s rivals have a beta of 1.06, meaning that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cemtrex rivals beat Cemtrex on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications. This segment also offers browser-based video monitoring systems and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices. The Industrial Services segment provides single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly; installs high precision equipment in various industrial markets comprising automotive, printing and graphics, industrial automation, packaging, chemicals and others; and provides maintenance and contracting solutions for the machinery, packaging, printing, chemical, and other manufacturing markets. The company was formerly known as Diversified American Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Cemtrex, Inc. in December 2004. Cemtrex, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

