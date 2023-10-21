Central Valley Community Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

CVCY opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36.

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $198,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 56.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 10,760.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

