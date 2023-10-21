CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on CF

CF Industries Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of CF opened at $82.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average of $75.23. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $112.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CF Industries news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 72,177.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,273,046,000 after purchasing an additional 119,008,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CF Industries by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $159,602,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,135,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

