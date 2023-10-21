CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$155.36.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$155.00 price target on shares of CGI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$155.00 price target on shares of CGI and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

TSE GIB.A opened at C$133.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$136.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$136.83. The stock has a market cap of C$27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$104.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$142.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

