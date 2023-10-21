Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $17,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 164.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 59.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 2,076.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

GTLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CL King raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.73.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $150.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.38. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $242.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $908.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.28 million. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 124.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

