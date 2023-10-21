Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Acquired by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.02. The stock had a trading volume of 954,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,289. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

