Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.83. 44,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the average session volume of 12,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.
Chesapeake Gold Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 13.12 and a quick ratio of 19.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$130.02 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.99.
Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Chesapeake Gold
Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of gold-silver deposits in North and Central America. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 12 contiguous mining concessions covering an area of totaling 4,260.7 located in Durango State, Mexico.
