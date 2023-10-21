Chesapeake Wealth Management Acquires 125 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,169 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.0% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $4.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $527.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,811,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,499. The company has a market capitalization of $488.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $501.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.90. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.