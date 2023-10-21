Chesapeake Wealth Management Acquires 880 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $6.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.85. 21,831,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,537,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $70.31 and a one year high of $127.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.24 and its 200 day moving average is $109.67.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.