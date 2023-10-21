Chesapeake Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,984 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.8% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $848,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $8.12 on Friday, reaching $211.99. The stock had a trading volume of 138,010,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,453,864. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $672.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.28.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

