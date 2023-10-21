Chesapeake Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,271,723,000 after buying an additional 10,007,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,112,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $869,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after buying an additional 638,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $201.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,239. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $186.82 and a twelve month high of $261.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NSC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

