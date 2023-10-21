Chesapeake Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $464.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,711. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $514.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.18. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.25 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.51 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

