Chesapeake Wealth Management Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,007,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1,800.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 84,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 80,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,422 shares of company stock valued at $24,424,662 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $54.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,686,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,214,603. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $235.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.