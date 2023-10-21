Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $12.87 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steph & Co. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.00. 6,630,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,591,920. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.73 and its 200-day moving average is $97.09. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.61 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

