Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $475,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,064,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,195,000 after acquiring an additional 997,389 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,875,000 after acquiring an additional 607,321 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.56. 2,513,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.33. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $188.86 and a one year high of $264.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.