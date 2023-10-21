Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $779,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,035.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 136,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 12,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 36,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.79. 39,070,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,896,294. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

