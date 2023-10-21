Chesapeake Wealth Management Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Mastercard by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MA traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $384.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,652,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $293.50 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.96.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

