Chesapeake Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,518,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after buying an additional 36,895 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.23. 1,183,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,051. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

