Chesapeake Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,643 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.0 %

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.57. 27,271,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,913,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average is $34.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.20%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.