Chesapeake Wealth Management Purchases 203 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,247,981,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,731,000 after purchasing an additional 111,108 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.44. 54,421,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,170,632. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.95. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $166.43 and a 52-week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

