Chesapeake Wealth Management Purchases 5,002 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 133,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 672,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,753,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.89. 1,216,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,729. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.68 and a 12 month high of $53.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

