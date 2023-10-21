Chesapeake Wealth Management Purchases 624 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,363,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,527. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

