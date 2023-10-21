Chesapeake Wealth Management Purchases 947 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,095,000 after acquiring an additional 414,934 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.96. 5,022,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,463. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.54 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.