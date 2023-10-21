Chesapeake Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Shares of MS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.13. 11,270,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,988,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,135 shares of company stock valued at $28,081,750 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

