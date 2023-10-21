Chesapeake Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,488 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 44.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 99.3% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 279 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.33.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP traded down $8.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,268,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,839. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $132.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.17.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

