Chesapeake Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 197,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 19,214 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 65.9% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 481,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 72,563 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,375. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $49.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0793 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

