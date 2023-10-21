Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 1,235 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Athena Investment Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 24,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.75. 448,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,875. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.08.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

