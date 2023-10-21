Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 13 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 600.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,106. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,793.95.

NYSE:AZO traded down $6.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,488.55. The stock had a trading volume of 128,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,533.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,531.38. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,250.33 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $40.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

