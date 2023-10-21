Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 1,549 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

AT&T Trading Up 0.8 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 68,058,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,603,576. The stock has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

