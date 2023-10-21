Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 1,586 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after acquiring an additional 197,327,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,230,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,583 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,209,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,163,000 after acquiring an additional 55,438 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,769,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,774,000 after acquiring an additional 616,365 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,821,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $43.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,504,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,961. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.