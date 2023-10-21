Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 213 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,971,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $199.01 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.94.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

