Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 248 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,922 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.86. The stock had a trading volume of 22,457,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,448,766. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $176.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.96.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

