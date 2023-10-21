Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 259 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69,785.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892,082 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 12,581.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $232,205,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PLD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.43. 5,620,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,020. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.19.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.94.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

