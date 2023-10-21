Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 2,595 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 116.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SCHV traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.68. The company had a trading volume of 642,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,652. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $69.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

