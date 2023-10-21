Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 59 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 907,655 shares of company stock worth $21,078,714,805. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY stock traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $584.64. 3,666,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,280. The company has a market cap of $554.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $565.42 and its 200 day moving average is $479.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $640.00 to $673.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.30.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

