Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 60 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded down $7.68 on Friday, hitting $614.83. 850,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,267. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $570.94 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $666.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $679.25. The stock has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

