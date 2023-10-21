Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 735 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,856,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $3,244,000. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $64.10. 9,887,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,955,311. The company has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.38 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.07.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

