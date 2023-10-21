Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 759 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,166,206,000 after buying an additional 41,669,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,510,213,000 after buying an additional 166,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Synopsys by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,177,068,000 after buying an additional 246,007 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,327,524,000 after buying an additional 420,783 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.10.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS traded down $14.73 on Friday, hitting $467.64. 1,001,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,460. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $458.70 and its 200-day moving average is $431.34. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.88 and a 12 month high of $502.66. The company has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of 70.11, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

