Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 7,629 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,629 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.80. 5,606,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,556. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.