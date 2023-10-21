Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Shares of Chesswood Group stock opened at C$5.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$104.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 58.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 958.64. Chesswood Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.05.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$81.79 million. Chesswood Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chesswood Group will post 0.869281 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesswood Group news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. acquired 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,863.37. Insiders purchased 110,208 shares of company stock worth $752,025 in the last 90 days. 38.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Chesswood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

