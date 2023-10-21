Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.
Chesswood Group Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of Chesswood Group stock opened at C$5.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$104.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 58.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 958.64. Chesswood Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.05.
Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$81.79 million. Chesswood Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chesswood Group will post 0.869281 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on CHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Chesswood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
