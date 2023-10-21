Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Chevron Trading Down 1.3 %

Chevron stock opened at $166.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $311.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $149.74 and a one year high of $189.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

