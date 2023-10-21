Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.8% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 4,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 154,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,265,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 43,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 10,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 41,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $166.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.29. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $149.74 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

